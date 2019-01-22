The home of the Milwaukee Brewers will have a new name, according to WTMJ's Greg Matzek.

According to Matzek, information was sent to Miller Coors explaining that the naming rights are coming to an end for Miller Park. The current agreement expires in 2020 and American Family Insurance will be the new naming rights sponsor.

There is a press conference Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET, according to Matzek.

Miller Park has opened in 2001. Matzek added that Miller will still have a strong presence at the park.

The Brewers finished the 2018 season with a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series, Milwaukee went 96–67.