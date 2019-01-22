The Baseball Hall of Fame continues to grow, and in 2020, it's likely one of Major League Baseball's most famous names is granted induction into Cooperstown.

Derek Jeter headlines a list of first-time Hall-of-Fame-eligible hopefuls which includes a few other former Yankees. Jeter played 20 years in the majors with the New York Yankees and finished his career with five World Series titles and a franchise record 3,465 hits, which is good for No. 6 all-time.

Here is Sports Illustrated's Jon Tayler's assessment of the new class:

Atop the 2020 class will be Derek Jeter, who will easily follow his former teammate Mariano Rivera into the Hall on the first ballot. Like Rivera, Jeter too will chase Cooperstown immortality, as he’s as strong a candidate as any for unanimous selection. The five-time World Series champion, 14-time All-Star, five-time Gold Glove winner and 1996 AL Rookie of the Year is a shoe-in for election. It’s unlikely any other first-year candidates will join Jeter in receiving a bronze plaque, though. While the Hall’s ballot has yet to be officially released, 25 players aside from Jeter will be eligible to appear on it, according Baseball-Reference. The most notable names are former Phillies star Bobby Abreu; ex-A’s and Yankees slugger Jason Giambi; longtime White Sox first baseman Paul Konerko; lefty ace Cliff Lee; 2003 World Series hero Josh Beckett; and third baseman Eric Chavez, one of the best defenders at that position of his era.

Other possible selections include seven-time All-Star Alfonso Soriano, veteran shortstop Rafael Furcal, Three True Outcomes king Adam Dunn, and former Orioles second baseman Brian Roberts.

Below is a list of players who will likely be up for ballot for the first time in 2020.