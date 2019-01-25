Padres to Revive Throwback Brown and Gold Uniforms in 2020

The Padres relied on brown uniforms from 1969 through 1984. 

By Michael Shapiro
January 25, 2019

The Padres will return to their roots in 2020 as the franchise announced plans to wear primarily brown uniforms after the 2019 season, according to the San Diego Tribune's Kevin Acee

San Diego wore brown and gold jerseys from its inception in 1969 until 1984 and then switched to a brown and orange format until 1991. But the original browns were discarded in 1991 as the Padres transitioned to a blue and orange format in 1991. 

The Padres new home uniforms will include, "a pinstripe white version and two solid white versions with brown lettering and gold accents," per Acee.

As for the road threads, San Diego will boast, "a solid tan and brown uniform and two choices that included a rich brown jersey with tan and brown pants."

Details for hat design and team lettering are still being consulted on.

Perhaps the change in uniform can swing San Diego's fortune in the NL West. The Padres last registered a winning season in 2010. They finished fourth or fifth in their division in each of the last four seasons. 

