MLB Trade Rumors: Astros Haven't Talked Contract Extensions with Carlos Correa, Justin Verlander

Get the latest scoops, news and rumors during the MLB offseason.

By Michael Shapiro
January 27, 2019

With spring training rapidly approaching, two of the offseason's biggest names are still unsigned.

Bryce Harper and Manny Machado are expected to ink monster deals but both have yet to actually agree to terms with a team. The two superstars aren't the only quality names still unsigned — reliever Craig Kimbrel, who had 42 saves last season for the Boston Red Sox, is also on the market.

The hot stove has quieted down as teams are wrapping up transactions before pitchers and catchers report for training, but with Machado and Harper's landing spots still unknown, there's guaranteed to still be chatter.

Here are all the latest transactions and rumors around baseball:

• The Astros haven't engaged in contract extension conversations with SP Justin Verlander and SS Carlos Correa. (Brian McTaggart, MLB.com)

• The Orioles are "open" to the idea of signing free-agent OF Adam Jones. (Joe Trezza, MLB.com)

• Tigers OF Nick Castellanos wishes to be traded from Detroit by Spring Training. (Anthony Fenech, Detroit Free Press)

• Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen is "back to normal" and preparing for 2019 after undergoing heart surgery this offseason. (J.P. Hoornstra, Southern California News Group)

• The Marlins are targeting Padres prospect Francisco Mejia in a deal for catcher J.T. Realmuto. (Jon Morosi, MLB.com)

• The Astros are open to reuniting with SP Dallas Keuchel and infielder Marwin Gonzalez in free agency. (Alyson Footer, MLB.com)

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message