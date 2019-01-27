With spring training rapidly approaching, two of the offseason's biggest names are still unsigned.

Bryce Harper and Manny Machado are expected to ink monster deals but both have yet to actually agree to terms with a team. The two superstars aren't the only quality names still unsigned — reliever Craig Kimbrel, who had 42 saves last season for the Boston Red Sox, is also on the market.

The hot stove has quieted down as teams are wrapping up transactions before pitchers and catchers report for training, but with Machado and Harper's landing spots still unknown, there's guaranteed to still be chatter.

Here are all the latest transactions and rumors around baseball:

• The Astros haven't engaged in contract extension conversations with SP Justin Verlander and SS Carlos Correa. (Brian McTaggart, MLB.com)

• The Orioles are "open" to the idea of signing free-agent OF Adam Jones. (Joe Trezza, MLB.com)

• Tigers OF Nick Castellanos wishes to be traded from Detroit by Spring Training. (Anthony Fenech, Detroit Free Press)

• Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen is "back to normal" and preparing for 2019 after undergoing heart surgery this offseason. (J.P. Hoornstra, Southern California News Group)

• The Marlins are targeting Padres prospect Francisco Mejia in a deal for catcher J.T. Realmuto. (Jon Morosi, MLB.com)

• The Astros are open to reuniting with SP Dallas Keuchel and infielder Marwin Gonzalez in free agency. (Alyson Footer, MLB.com)