We'll soon see how Yasiel Puig acclimates to his new climate in Cincinnati, but for now he's avoiding the winter like so many of us are: by watching The Bachelor. Puig posted a brief video from his Twitter account yesterday in what appears to be a climactic moment in the latest episode, one which a large crop of women compete for the affections of former Illinois State football player Colton Underwood.

Yes, Yasiel. That is the correct answer. A competition that allows a group of women to compete for a network-selected bachelor with marriage as the prize is antiquated. When one considers the ramifications of what these people are exposed to over the course of filming, it all feels a bit exploitative. That said, I think Cassie is going to win and that Demi is milking the villain role a bit too aggressively. Demi, like Puig, is the Wild Horse of the group.

I imagine Dodgers fans are going to miss the Wild Horse hustling out to rightfield night in and night out, but at least they'll have his Instagram to follow.