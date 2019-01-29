Yasiel Puig Reviews The Bachelor Better Than Most of Its Viewership Could

  • Yasiel Puig has the correct take on The Bachelor, even for those who enjoy the show.
By Gabriel Baumgaertner
January 29, 2019

We'll soon see how Yasiel Puig acclimates to his new climate in Cincinnati, but for now he's avoiding the winter like so many of us are: by watching The Bachelor. Puig posted a brief video from his Twitter account yesterday in what appears to be a climactic moment in the latest episode, one which a large crop of women compete for the affections of former Illinois State football player Colton Underwood. 

Yes, Yasiel. That is the correct answer. A competition that allows a group of women to compete for a network-selected bachelor with marriage as the prize is antiquated. When one considers the ramifications of what these people are exposed to over the course of filming, it all feels a bit exploitative. That said, I think Cassie is going to win and that Demi is milking the villain role a bit too aggressively. Demi, like Puig, is the Wild Horse of the group.    

I imagine Dodgers fans are going to miss the Wild Horse hustling out to rightfield night in and night out, but at least they'll have his Instagram to follow.

