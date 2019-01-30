Mr. Peanut Saves Alex Rodriguez From Eating Kale Chips in Planters Super Bowl Commercial

Screenshot/YouTube/Planters

Mr. Peanut saves A-Rod from making a terrible snacking decision in Planters' Super Bowl ad.

By Jenna West
January 30, 2019

A lot of people like to eat chips during their Super Bowl parties, but Planters is reminding us with the help of Alex Rodriguez and Charlie Sheen that peanuts aren't just for baseball. 

The brand's Super Bowl ad starts with Mr. Peanut driving like a nut down busy streets and through a construction zone. As the Nutmobile races by, Sheen looks at the old woman sitting next to him on a bench and says, "And people think I'm nuts."

Mr. Peanut arrives just in time to A-Rod's party, sliding across a coffee table like a baseball player diving head first into home plate. The former Yankees slugger winces while reaching for kale chips, but Mr. Peanut slides a container of mixed nuts on the table to save Rodriguez from the yucky snack.

Football might not be known for peanuts and Cracker Jacks, but that's never a bad combination when watching sports. You can watch the Rams–Patriots Super Bowl matchup on Sunday, Feb. 3, with kickoff slated for 6:30 p.m. ET.

