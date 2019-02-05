'We'll Make It Work': Aaron Judge Would Welcome Bryce Harper to New York

The better question is do the Yankees have room in the outfield for Harper?

By Charlotte Carroll
February 05, 2019

Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge would welcome free agent and fellow outfielder Bryce Harper to the Yankees. 

Judge was asked by TMZ this week what the addition of Harper would mean for the Yankees. The New York star said anytime a player like Harper can be added, it "is going to make them better."

Judge was also asked whether he or Harper would move to center field. 

"He's got more speed than me, man," Judge said. "Wherever he wants to play. We'll make it work."

The Yankees have a pretty set outfield between Judge, Aaron Hicks at center and Brett Gardner in left. Clint Frazier and Jacoby Ellsbury are also outfield options off the bench. Last year's preseason prize signing and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton has also played right field when Judge was injured. 

Harper, a six-time All-Star, remains the hottest free agent of the offseason and is expected to sign a megadeal. The top teams tied to Harper have been the Phillies, White Sox and lately Padres.

The Yankees lost last season's American League Division Series to the eventual World Series champion Red Sox.

