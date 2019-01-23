Spring training is rapidly approaching and two of the sport's biggest stars find themselves unsigned.

Bryce Harper and Manny Machado are expected to sign megadeals, but nothing has come to fruition. There are also some quality pitchers on the market, including reliever Craig Kimbrel, who had 42 saves last season for the Boston Red Sox.

The hot stove has quieted down outside of rumors around the landing spots for both Harper and Machado. While no one knows where they'll wind up, teams have emerged as frontrunners.

The White Sox and Phillies look to be the favorites for Machado, while Philadelphia also appears to be at the top of Harper's list and team officials met with the superstar last weekend in his hometown of Las Vegas.

Here are all the latest transactions and rumors around baseball:

• The Dodgers are still in the running to trade for Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto. A player also named in the discussions in the Dodgers top catching prospect Keibert Ruiz. (Joe Frisaro, MLB.com)

• Nick Markakis one-year, $6 million salary with the Atlanta Braves includes a club option or $2 million buyout for 2020. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• Shortstop Yolbert Sanchez, who defected from Cuba, is cleared to sing with any team starting February 5. (Eric Longenhagen, Kiley McDaniel, Fangraphs)

• Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola says he expects to go to arbitration court over 2019 salary. Nola made $573,000 last season and is asking for $6.75 million. (Jim Salisbury, NBC Sports Philadelphia)

• Part of Angels pitcher Cody Allen's contract includes bonuses for finishing games up to 55 and a $500,000 bonus if he is traded. (Jon Heyman, FanCred/MLB Network)

• The Texas Rangers sign veteran reliever Zach McAllister to a one-year $1 million deal. McAllister appeared in 44 games in 2018 for the Indians and Tigers. (Bob Nightengale, USA Today)