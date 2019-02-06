MLB has released a statement Wednesday regarding its investigation of the Seattle Mariners and allegations made by Dr. Lorena Martin, saying the independent investigators found "no credible evidence" supporting her claims. The investigation clears the Mariners of allegations of discrimination and misconduct in their workplace involving the termination of Dr. Martin.

"The firm did not uncover credible evidence that the Mariners, or any of its employees, violated Major League Baseball's Workplace Code of Conduct," or applicable anti-discrimination law, in the treatment or Dr. Martin or the termination of her employment," the league said in a statement.

It continued: "The investigation also concluded that there is no credible evidence to support Dr. Martin's claim that Mariners' employees, including Jerry Dipoto, Scott Servais, or Andy McKay, made any of the comments attributed to them in her public statement."

MLB releases a statement regarding its investigation of the Seattle Mariners and the allegations made by Dr. Lorena Martin, finding "no credible evidence" supporting her claims: pic.twitter.com/yRdMV7ca1t — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) February 6, 2019

Martin, the Mariners former high-performance director, made statements surrounding her treatment by the organization and said that senior Club officials made "derogatory and inappropriate comments," toward her.

The Mariners have "categorically denied" claims of racial discrimination or misconduct made by Martin in early November during the course of the investigation.

Martin was hired in October 2017 as the team's director of high performance, but was fired in October by the Mariners. In an Instagram posted in November, Martin accused general manager Jerry Dipoto, manager Scott Servais and director of player development Andy McKay of prejudice toward Latin players.

Martin wrote, "The Mariners organization has major issues. The things I’ve witnessed and heard first hand have left me shocked. How can their GM Jerry Dipoto, manager Scott Servais and director of player development Andy McKay speak about their players like this. … Calling LATINOS LAZY, DUMB, and STUPID, especially the DOMINICANS."

She also wrote she was speaking out because the team is "firing innocent trainers for trying to do the right thing and because of their color/race."

Martin filed a wrongful-termination lawsuit in late December, alleging that she went to team owners John Stanton and Buck Ferguson and CEO Kevin Mather as far back as March to complain about the treatment and includes allegations of mistreatment of Latino players.

The league added that due to the ongoing litigation surrounding the lawsuit, MLB will not have any further comment on the findings of their investigation.