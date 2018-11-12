The Mariners have "categorically denied" claims of racial discrimination that a former employee made against the team Monday.

Dr. Lorena Martin was hired in October 2017 as the team's director of high performance, but Martin confirmed she'd been fired by the Mariners, according to The Seattle Times. Then Monday in an Instagram post Monday, she accused general manager Jerry Dipoto, manager Scott Servais and director of player development Andy McKay of prejudice toward Latin players.

Martin wrote, "The Mariners organization has major issues. The things I’ve witnessed and heard first hand have left me shocked. How can their GM Jerry Dipoto, manager Scott Servais and director of player development Andy McKay speak about their players like this. … Calling LATINOS LAZY, DUMB, and STUPID, especially the DOMINICANS."

She also wrote she was speaking out because the team is "firing innocent trainers for trying to do the right thing and because of their color/race."

The Mariners released a statement in response, calling the allegations "false" and adding that they were made after she was "relieved of her duties."

"Lorena Martin was relieved of her duties with the Mariners on Oct. 10, 2018.

"While it is our policy to not comment on personnel issues, we do feel it is important to respond to the outrageous, false claims made by her today on social media. And to note that Martin did not make any of these false allegations until after she was relieved of her duties.

"The Mariners categorically deny that any member of our management or coaching staff made racist remarks regarding any of our players or staff. Additionally, we have not terminated (or threatened to terminate) any trainers during the off-season."

The Seattle Times' Ryan Divish reported the Mariners are trying to avoid paying the remaining two years on Martin's contract, and she's hired an attorney. Divish added it's believed to have a binding arbitration clause.

Martin then responded to Divish on Twitter, writing, "They wanted to negotiate to keep me quiet."

Before joining the Mariners, Martin was the director of sports performance analytics for the Lakers.