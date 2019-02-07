A 14-time All-Star, Triple Crown winner, National League and American League MVP and first African-American manager in MLB history, Frank Robinson died on Thursday at age 83.

A superstar with the Reds and Orioles and the manager of four different franchises over 16 seasons, Robinson was one of the game's foremost trailblazers during his decorated career.

Upon news of his passing, the baseball world paid their respects to one of the game's all-time greats.

Baseball has lost a legend. RIP Frank Robinson.



📷 Neil Leifer (1961) pic.twitter.com/HoXRPGyena — SI Vault (@si_vault) February 7, 2019

Statement from Commissioner Rob Manfred on the passing of Frank Robinson pic.twitter.com/9fs9d1JiNF — Maury Brown (@BizballMaury) February 7, 2019

MLB's statement on the passing of Hall of Famer Frank Robinson: pic.twitter.com/JeV7JCfAfS — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) February 7, 2019

Frank Robinson was not only a legendary ballplayer, but a remarkable human being. From breaking barriers as the first African-American manager in @MLB to receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Robinson lived an extraordinary life. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/tJuLnV5AJb — MLBPAA (@MLBPAA) February 7, 2019

Statement from the Angelos family on the passing of Hall of Famer and Orioles Legend Frank Robinson. pic.twitter.com/pNMx7cDJ8O — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) February 7, 2019

RIP Frank Robinson. A baseball legend. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 7, 2019

This Week in Baseball History host Mike Bates tweeted a host of fascinating stories about Robinson's upbringing and career.

We cataloged Frank Robinson's life and career in October for @TWIBHistory. Just an amazing person and a pioneer who elevated the entire sport with his excellence, intelligence, and dignity. RIP, Robby. https://t.co/syH3h7xUH6 — Mike Bates (@MikeBatesSBN) February 7, 2019

I can't say I knew Frank Robinson or even interacted with him much, but I did get his Stare of Doom one time for a question I asked, one that I'm sure more than a few of his player and opponents saw over the years. He fulfilled Jackie Robinson's practically dying wish to see ... — Henry Schulman (@hankschulman) February 7, 2019

Frank Robinson is the most ferocious competitor I’ve ever met, the most underrated player of all time. The Orioles won the World Series in his first year in Baltimore. Brooks Robinson told me, “Frank taught us how to win.” Frank taught me so much about the game. R.I.P. my friend — Tim Kurkjian (@Kurkjian_ESPN) February 7, 2019

Brian Kenny, Ron Darling and Carlos Peña discuss the life and career of Hall of Famer Frank Robinson. pic.twitter.com/YVYMJWjiZr — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 7, 2019

RIP Frank Robinson, 12x All-Star,m, 1st to win MVP in NL & AL, all-around badass. Mananging cost him shots at 3,000 hits & 600 HR but was 1st black mgr in each league.



“Frank Robinson always went into second like a guy jumping through a skylight with a drawn Luger”— Jim Murray — Jay Jaffe (@jay_jaffe) February 7, 2019

Robinson's family asked that, in lieu of flowers, contributions in Frank’s memory can be made to the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tennessee or the National Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington, D.C.