The Baseball World Pays Tribute to the Late Frank Robinson

Upon news of Frank Robinson's passing, the baseball world paid their respects to one of the game's all-time greats.

By Gabriel Baumgaertner
February 07, 2019

A 14-time All-Star, Triple Crown winner, National League and American League MVP and first African-American manager in MLB history, Frank Robinson died on Thursday at age 83.

A superstar with the Reds and Orioles and the manager of four different franchises over 16 seasons, Robinson was one of the game's foremost trailblazers during his decorated career.

Upon news of his passing, the baseball world paid their respects to one of the game's all-time greats.

This Week in Baseball History host Mike Bates tweeted a host of fascinating stories about Robinson's upbringing and career.

Robinson's family asked that, in lieu of flowers, contributions in Frank’s memory can be made to the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tennessee or the National Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington, D.C.

