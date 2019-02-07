Reports: Marlins, Phillies Nearing Trade Agreement for J.T. Realmuto

The Miami Marlins are nearing a deal to finally trade catcher J.T. Realmuto to the Philadelphia Phillies.

By Jenna West
February 07, 2019

The Miami Marlins are nearing a deal will send All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto to the Philadelphia Phillies, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Joel Sherman of The New York Post and Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

Initial reports are that pitcher Sixto Sanchez and catcher Jorge Alfaro would be the centerpieces headed to the Marlins. Sanchez is a 20-year-old right-handeder and is considered the Phillies' top pitching prospect. Alfaro hit .262 with 10 home runs and 37 RBIs in 344 major league at bats in 2018.

The Marlins were engaged in trade discussions with the Dodgers for most of the offseason before completing the deal. Other teams that were interested included the Tampa Bay Rays, Houston Astros, Cincinnati Reds, Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres.

Last season, Realmuto hit .277 with a career-high 74 RBIs and 21 home runs. He also started 111 games behind the plate and earned his first All-Star nod. The 27-year-old avoided arbitration with the Marlins this offseason by agreeing to a $5.9 million salary for 2019.

Realmuto will join catcher Andrew Knapp who made his major league debut in 2017. Last season, Knapp batted .198/.294/.316 with four home runs and 15 RBIs.

