Astros GM Jeff Lunhow Says Agreement Was in Place for Bryce Harper Trade Before 2018 Deadline

Harper is still on the free-agent market as teams report to Spring Training.

By Michael Shapiro
February 14, 2019

As we await for Bryce Harper's new destination in free agency, Astros general manager Jeff Lunhow said on Thursday the six-time All-Star almost came to Houston before the trade deadline in July 2018. 

"There was an agreement in principle in place and it didn't get over the finish line for whatever reason, out of our control. But, yeah, we had interest," Luhnow told the media at the Astros' Spring Training in West Palm Beach, Fla. "We had worked out an agreement with players both ways."

Harper finished 2018 in Washington with 34 homers and 100 RBI as the Nationals finished second in the NL East at 82-80. Houston won the AL West for the second-straight year last season, going 103–59 before losing to the Red Sox in the ALCS. 

The 2015 MVP reportedly turned down a 10-year, $300 million offer from Washington in September. He is still on the free-agent market as of Thursday. The Giants and Phillies are among the rumored suitors.

