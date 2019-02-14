Report: Twins Finalizing Extensions with Jorge Polanco, Max Kepler

The Twins are reportedly finalizing extensions with SS Jorge Polanco and RF Max Kepler.

By Jenna West
February 14, 2019

The Minnesota Twins are finalizing extensions with shortstop Jorge Polanco and right fielder Max Kepler, according to MLB.com.

Polanco's extension is expected to be for five years and worth around $25 million with options for sixth and seventh years. Kepler is expected to receive a five-year, $35 million extension with a sixth-year club option, reports MLB.com.

Polanco, 25, was set to become eligible for arbitration in 2020. The Twins were considering an extension with him last year before he received an 80-game suspension during spring training after testing positive for a banned substance, reports ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The switch-hitter returned from the suspension to post the best season of his career. In 77 games Polanco had a .288/.345/.427 slash line with 42 RBIs.

Kepler, 26, hit .224/.319/.408 with a career-best 20 home runs in 156 games last season.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message