The Minnesota Twins are finalizing extensions with shortstop Jorge Polanco and right fielder Max Kepler, according to MLB.com.

Polanco's extension is expected to be for five years and worth around $25 million with options for sixth and seventh years. Kepler is expected to receive a five-year, $35 million extension with a sixth-year club option, reports MLB.com.

Polanco, 25, was set to become eligible for arbitration in 2020. The Twins were considering an extension with him last year before he received an 80-game suspension during spring training after testing positive for a banned substance, reports ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The switch-hitter returned from the suspension to post the best season of his career. In 77 games Polanco had a .288/.345/.427 slash line with 42 RBIs.

Kepler, 26, hit .224/.319/.408 with a career-best 20 home runs in 156 games last season.