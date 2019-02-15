Former White Sox reliever Danny Farquhar took the next steps in his recovery Friday when he threw his first major league bullpen session since he underwent surgery on a brain hemorrhage. The hemorrhage was caused by a ruptured aneurysm after he collapsed in Chicago's dugout on April 20 during a game against Houston.

Farquhar underwent surgery the day after his collapse and was released 17 days later. While he was unable to return to the mound during the 2018 season, the Yankees signed the 31-year-old right hander to a minor league contract in late January 2019.

"Just to think 10 months ago that I would be here, you don't know," Farquhar told reporters Friday at the Yankees spring training camp, according to ESPN. "I am extraordinarily just ... thankful."

The seven-year veteran threw a mix of fastballs and breaking pitches for a total of 27 pitches on Friday. He told reporters that his next goal is a live batting practice–only nearby coaches and teammates were present for Friday's session.

"My next goal is a live [batting practice] and actually facing a batter. I can't wait to see what that feels like again," Farquhar said. "But just to see the feedback, because a hitter will always let you know what your stuff is. If it's not very good, they're going to hit it very hard. So I'm curious to have that feedback."

Farquhar will wear a custom-made, MLB-approved protective cap made out of Kevlar and foam during any pitching appearances or practices this season. The cap will serve as extra protection for his head.

New York marks the fifth team that Farquhar has played for after he joined the White Sox in 2017 prior to his hospitalization. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the team is excited and optimistic about Farquhar's future. He added that there is a chance the pitcher could be called up to the majors this season.

Farquhar sports a 3.93 career ERA with 309 strikeouts in 272 1/3 career innings.