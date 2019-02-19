Vermont Senator and Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is accustomed to delivering political speeches, but the film "My X-Girlfriend's Wedding Reception" provided Sanders with an opportunity to discuss a different matter. Sanders joined the 2020 presidential race on Tuesday.

Sanders played a rabbi in the 1999 film and is speaking to a crowd at a wedding reception. However, his speech to the bride and groom quickly dovetailed into a dissertation on the Brooklyn Dodgers and their subsequent move to Los Angeles.

"I remember when I used to walk down my old neighborhood in Brooklyn. That was before the Dodgers went to Los Angeles, which was the worst thing," Sanders told the fictional crowd. "The worst thing that ever happened, and I don't know why we let them do that. I mean, nowadays, there is no pride. You don't know who owns what team, you don't know who's playing for what. Today they're here one day and they're gone the next day.

Sanders was born in Brooklyn in 1941. The Dodgers moved from New York out to California in 1958 following seven National League pennants and one World Series title from 1941-58.