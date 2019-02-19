Manny Machado has reportedly agreed to a 10-year, $300 million deal with the San Diego Padres, which means that Bryce Harper remains as the biggest star in MLB free agency.

Harper, 26, has reportedly sought to sign a contract worth at least $300 million, just as Machado was able to draw.

It is possible that Harper could be in line to earn an even more lucrative deal as spring training camps begin.

Below are the latest news, updates and rumors surrounding where Bryce Harper will sign:

• The Phillies remain the "most likely destination" for Bryce Harper. (Joel Sherman, New York Post)

• Bryce Harper is reportedly "unsure" about signing with the Phillies after the Padres reportedly agreed to a 10-year, $300 million deal with Manny Machado. (Andy Martino, SNY)

• The Phillies will reportedly focus "solely" on acquiring Bryce Harper. (Bob Nightengale, USA Today)