Bryce Harper Rumors: Reportedly 'Unsure' About Phillies After Manny Machado Agrees to Padres Deal

Following reports of Manny Machado agreeing to a megadeal, it's likely only a matter of time before Bryce Harper finds a home, too.

By Kaelen Jones
February 19, 2019

Manny Machado has reportedly agreed to a 10-year, $300 million deal with the San Diego Padres, which means that Bryce Harper remains as the biggest star in MLB free agency.

Harper, 26, has reportedly sought to sign a contract worth at least $300 million, just as Machado was able to draw.

It is possible that Harper could be in line to earn an even more lucrative deal as spring training camps begin.

Below are the latest news, updates and rumors surrounding where Bryce Harper will sign:

• The Phillies remain the "most likely destination" for Bryce Harper. (Joel Sherman, New York Post)

• Bryce Harper is reportedly "unsure" about signing with the Phillies after the Padres reportedly agreed to a 10-year, $300 million deal with Manny Machado. (Andy Martino, SNY)

• The Phillies will reportedly focus "solely" on acquiring Bryce Harper. (Bob Nightengale, USA Today)

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message