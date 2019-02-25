The Yankees and centerfielder Aaron Hicks have reportedly agreed to a seven-year contract extension worth $70 million that includes a club option for an eighth year, according to YES Network's Jack Curry.

Hicks, 29, was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2019 season. Last year, he started a career-high 137 games, posting a slash line of .248/.366/.467. Hicks also set a career-high with 27 home runs and 79 RBI in 2018. His .366 on-base percentage ranked 10th in the American League.

According to the New York Post's Joel Sherman, Hicks will earn $6 million in 2019, in addition to a $2 million signing bonus.

Hicks was traded to the Yankees in November 2015 after spending the first three seasons of his career with the Twins.

With Hicks's deal in place, New York is expected to focus on extending reliever Dellin Betances, per Fancred's Jon Heyman.