Report: Aaron Hicks, Yankees Agree to Seven-Year, $70 Million Extension

Hicks, who played a career-high 137 games for the Yankees in 2018, was due to become a free agent following the 2019 season.

By Kaelen Jones
February 25, 2019

The Yankees and centerfielder Aaron Hicks have reportedly agreed to a seven-year contract extension worth $70 million that includes a club option for an eighth year, according to YES Network's Jack Curry.

Hicks, 29, was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2019 season. Last year, he started a career-high 137 games, posting a slash line of .248/.366/.467. Hicks also set a career-high with 27 home runs and 79 RBI in 2018. His .366 on-base percentage ranked 10th in the American League.

According to the New York Post's Joel Sherman, Hicks will earn $6 million in 2019, in addition to a $2 million signing bonus.

Hicks was traded to the Yankees in November 2015 after spending the first three seasons of his career with the Twins.

With Hicks's deal in place, New York is expected to focus on extending reliever Dellin Betances, per Fancred's Jon Heyman.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message