Report: Angels 'in Talks' Regarding Potential Move to Long Beach

The Angels current lease in Anaheim extends through 2020. 

By Michael Shapiro
February 25, 2019

The Angels are "in talks" with the city of Long Beach regarding a potential move from Anaheim, according to the Long Beach Post's Jason Ruiz. The team's lease at Angels Stadium in Anaheim runs through 2020.

The Angels have played in Anaheim since 1966. They opted out of their stadium lease in Oct. 2018 after failing to negotiate a new lease with the city. 

“We are in the early stages of our due diligence and are exploring a variety of options for this property,” Long Beach mayor Robert Garcia told the Post on Monday. “We have approached the Angels to express our interest and discuss the possibilities of this opportunity.”

The Angels have not reached the postseason since 2014. They won the World Series in Anaheim in 2002, defeating the Giants in seven games. 

