Report: MLB's Request to End Spring Training Bets Gets Denied

The Nevada Gaming Control Board reportedly denied MLB's request to end gambling on spring training exhibitions.

By Michael Shapiro
February 25, 2019

The Nevada Gaming Control Board denied MLB's request to end gambling on spring training exhibitions, according to ESPN's David Purdum

"Based on our history and experience in regulating sports wagering, we are not inclined to prohibit our licensed sports books from taking wagers on MLB Spring Training games," the NGC said in a statement. "We have a common goal to combat sports bribery and maintain the integrity of your sport, and are available to discuss ways we can work together in this effort."

The MLB attempted to end spring training wagers due to "heightened security risks," per the league. The spring training exhibitions serve to "prepare for the coming season rather than to win games or perform at maximum effort on every single play."

Sportsbooks in Las Vegas and New Jersey posted odds for the 12-game spring training slate on Monday, according to Purdum. All 30 MLB teams will participate in spring training games on Tuesday. 

