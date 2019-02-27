Romell Jordan, Brother of Red Sox Catcher Blake Swihart Dies Unexpectedly at 23

Jordan began living with Swihart's family in 2011. 

February 27, 2019

Romell Jordan, a former New Mexico running back and the adopted brother of Red Sox catcher Blake Swihart, died on Wednesday, the team announced. Jordan was 23. No cause of death has been announced and the family is requesting for its privacy to be respected.

Jordan began living with the Swihart family in high school before heading to New Mexico for his college career. He ran for 551 yards on 105 carries with the Lobos after a standout career at V. Sue Cleveland High School in Rio Rancho, N.M.

The Red Sox closed their morning media session on Wednesday. Manager Alex Cora addressed the media at 10.

“I talk about family in the World Series, just having parents come up to me and tell me how proud or saying thank you because of where their kid is and all that," Cora told the media. "It hurts. It hurts. It’s tough. It’s something that, I know it’s part of this. Because it’s life. I said it last week: It’s not about what happens on the field.”

Red Sox starting pitcher David Price addressed Jordan's death on Twitter.

Jordan's death was the second death close to the Red Sox this week. Longtime Boston Globe baseball columnist Nick Cafardo died on Feb. 21 after suffering an embolism at JetBlue Park,  the Red Sox's spring training stadium. 

