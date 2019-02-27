The Salem Red Sox will become the first team in Major and Minor League Baseball to feature an all-female broadcasting booth in 2019.

According to the team's release, Melanie Newman will join Suzie Cool on Opening Night against the Wilmington Blue Rocks on April 4th, making up professional baseball's only all-female duo.

Newman spent more than 10 years working as a multi-platform broadcaster with the Double-A Frisco RoughRiders, serving as the number-two play-by-play announcer and sideline reporter for games aired on FOX Sports Southwest. She was also a contributor for FOX's Riders Insider and digital host for the RoughRiders.

Newman actively occupies several other roles, including statistics through Major League Advanced Media, broadcasting for the ACC Network, GameDay Radio, World Axe Throwing Championships and hosting for Troy University.

"I'm so beyond thrilled to be joining Salem for numerous reasons," Newman said. "The timing could not have been more perfect; the ability to finally work with Suzie, after bonding over social media, the way most of us women in sports have, makes everything come full circle. The cherry on top is working in the farm system of the team that my family is rooted in. I can't wait to start sharing Salem's stories with its fans."

Cool became the Carolina League's first female broadcaster last year.

"The addition of Melanie in Salem is one that you're going to want to keep your eye on all season," Cool said. "When beginning the hiring process for a broadcaster back in October, I had a vision of an all-female broadcasting booth for the organization. When Melanie reached out; and said that she was interested in the position, I was completely sold due to her incredible talent, and level of experience within the world of baseball, and broadcasting. She was the candidate we couldn't pass up, and I could not be more excited to join her in the booth this upcoming season."

There are now eight women broadcasting in all of professional baseball.