Philadelphia Athletes Welcome Bryce Harper to Phillies

After waiting until every Major League Baseball team reported to spring training, Bryce Harper has finally decided on his future. On Thursday, Harper reportedly agreed to a 13-year, $330 million deal with the Phillies.

A number of Philadelphia athletes—members of the Phillies, 76ers and Eagles—welcomed Harper to their city after the news broke on Thursday. We're rounding up some of the best reactions here.

Philadelphia the place to be!!! — Alshon Jeffery (@TheWorldof_AJ) February 28, 2019

It’s a very sunny day in Clearwater. 😎 — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) February 28, 2019

Bobi, Tobi and Bryci? 🤔 — Tobias Harris (@tobias31) February 28, 2019

YUPPPP @Bharper3407 PHILLY is the place to be 😎😎😎😎!!!! WELCOME — fletcher cox (@fcoxx_91) February 28, 2019

@Bharper3407 welcome to the great city kid!!! Looking forward to having some fun next week in camp and bringing back the winning ways to Philadelphia 🤙🏽 oh and can I get a loan 🤣 #Phillies #MLB #baseball #Harper — Shane Victorino (@ShaneVictorino) February 28, 2019

The Phillies open their season on March 28 against the Braves.