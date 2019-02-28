Philadelphia Athletes Welcome Bryce Harper to Phillies

Philadelphia athletes are welcoming Bryce Harper to their city. 

By Khadrice Rollins and Charlotte Carroll
February 28, 2019

After waiting until every Major League Baseball team reported to spring training, Bryce Harper has finally decided on his future. On Thursday, Harper reportedly agreed to a 13-year, $330 million deal with the Phillies. 

A number of Philadelphia athletes—members of the Phillies, 76ers and Eagles—welcomed Harper to their city after the news broke on Thursday. We're rounding up some of the best reactions here. 

The Phillies open their season on March 28 against the Braves.

