Bryce Harper has reportedly agreed to a record-setting 13-year, $330 million deal with the Phillies, a contract that sets a record for overall value.

Harper's megadeal topped the 13-year, $325 million deal signed by previous record-holder Giancarlo Stanton. The Yankees outfielder was asked about Harper's historic contract shortly after reports of the superstar's signing surfaced on Thursday.

"Good for him," Stanton said, according to ESPN's Coley Harvey. "Good for the city of Philadelphia."

Stanton signed a 13-year, $325 million contract with the Marlins in 2014, most of which was reportedly picked up by the Yankees when they traded for the Marlins star in 2017.

When asked about losing his standing as the highest paid player, Stanton said he knew his total value number "would get beat eventually," according to Harvey.

The Yankees star added that three players signing contracts worth $250 million or more was good for the state of baseball free agency.

Manny Machado's 10-year, $300 million contract with the Padres and Nolan Arenado's reported eight-year, $255 million extension also broke the $250 million threshold.