The Yankees and Marlins have agreed to terms on a trade that would send reigning National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton to New York, according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

The New York Post's Joel Sherman first reported early Saturday morning that the deal was "virtually done."

Stanton has a full no-trade clause in the 13-year, $325 million contract he signed back in 2014, but the Yankees are reportedly on the list of teams he'd waive it for.

The 28-year-old hit .281 last year with 59 homers and 132 RBIs in a career-best 159 games. He is owed $295 million over the next 10 years with an opt-out clause in 2021.

This news comes a day after Stanton vetoed possible trades to the Cardinals and Giants.