Reports: Yankees, Marlins Agree to Giancarlo Stanton Trade

The reigning NL MVP appears to be on his way to New York.

By Kenny Ducey
December 09, 2017

The Yankees and Marlins have agreed to terms on a trade that would send reigning National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton to New York, according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

The New York Post's Joel Sherman first reported early Saturday morning that the deal was "virtually done."

Stanton has a full no-trade clause in the 13-year, $325 million contract he signed back in 2014, but the Yankees are reportedly on the list of teams he'd waive it for.

The 28-year-old hit .281 last year with 59 homers and 132 RBIs in a career-best 159 games. He is owed $295 million over the next 10 years with an opt-out clause in 2021.

This news comes a day after Stanton vetoed possible trades to the Cardinals and Giants.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters