As Spring Training gets underway, all eyes are focused on Bryce Harper.

Harper is the biggest free agent yet to sign a deal, and in recent days has been courted by the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Both teams met with Harper in his hometown of Las Vegas, with the Dodgers reportedly interested in a short-team deal.

The other big free agent is off the market as of last week after Manny Machado signed with the San Diego Padres for 10 years and $300 million, the largest free-agent contract in MLB history.

Here's the latest news and rumors around baseball:

• Kris Bryant has yet to discuss a contract extension with the Cubs, but is open to negotiations. (Mark Gonzales, Chicago Tribune)

• Cardinals SP Carlos Martinez is expected to miss opening day with a shoulder injury, but hopes to return early in 2019. (Rick Hummel, St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

• Cole Hamels has no plans to retire. The Cubs SP hopes to pitch until he's 45. (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)

• Mets SP Zack Wheeler hasn't discussed a contract extension with the Mets. He will be a free agent after 2019. (John Harprer, SNY)

• The Mariners could move veterans Edwin Encarnacion and Jay Bruce once the season begins. (Larry Stone, Seattle Times)