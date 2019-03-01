Royals catcher Salvador Perez has been sidelined after suffering a right elbow injury at a team workout on Wednesday, the club confirmed on Friday.

An MRI on Thursday revealed damage to Perez's UCL. He will travel to Los Angeles next week to get a second opinion on the injury.

Official statement from the #Royals regarding Salvador Perez’s status. pic.twitter.com/HbEBhoWSoZ — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 1, 2019

The six-time All-Star could be out for significant time, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Perez could possibly need to undergo Tommy John surgery, which would likely keep him out of Kansas City's lineup until 2020.

Perez has been an integral part of the Royals' lineup since 2011. He's been named an All-Star each year from 2012-18, tallying five Gold Gloves in the last six seasons. Perez hit four home runs in the Royals' postseason run to the 2015 World Series.

Perez tied his career-high in home runs and RBI in 2018. He led the Royals with 27 dingers and 80 RBI despite hitting a career-worst .235. Perez has three years and $36 million remaining on his contract.

Kansas City finished last in the AL Central in 2018 at 58–104. The Royals have not reached the postseason since 2015.