Royals Catcher Salvador Perez Sidelined With UCL Damage, Will Get Second Opinion on Injured Elbow

Perez could reportedly undergo Tommy John surgery after receiving a second opinion on his injured elbow. 

By Michael Shapiro
March 01, 2019

Royals catcher Salvador Perez has been sidelined after suffering a right elbow injury at a team workout on Wednesday, the club confirmed on Friday.

An MRI on Thursday revealed damage to Perez's UCL. He will travel to Los Angeles next week to get a second opinion on the injury.

The six-time All-Star could be out for significant time, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Perez could possibly need to undergo Tommy John surgery, which would likely keep him out of Kansas City's lineup until 2020.

Perez has been an integral part of the Royals' lineup since 2011. He's been named an All-Star each year from 2012-18, tallying five Gold Gloves in the last six seasons. Perez hit four home runs in the Royals' postseason run to the 2015 World Series.

Perez tied his career-high in home runs and RBI in 2018. He led the Royals with 27 dingers and 80 RBI despite hitting a career-worst .235. Perez has three years and $36 million remaining on his contract.

Kansas City finished last in the AL Central in 2018 at 58–104. The Royals have not reached the postseason since 2015. 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message