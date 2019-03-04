Giants CEO Larry Baer Taking Leave of Absence Amid Investigation Into Altercation With Wife

The Giants president and CEO was recorded on video pulling his wife to the ground in a public plaza. 

By Khadrice Rollins
March 04, 2019

The Giants board of directors has agreed to let president Larry Baer take a leave of absence, the team announced in a statement Monday.

On Friday, a video surfaced of Baer pulling his wife to the ground over a cell phone in a public plaza in San Francisco. 

"The Board of Directors of San Francisco Baseball Associates is closely monitoring the matter involving Giants President and CEO Larry Baer," the statement reads. "Pursuant to League policy, Major League Baseball is taking the lead in gathering all facts surrounding the situation. The organization is cooperating fully with the process.

"Mr. Baer has acknowledged that his behavior was unacceptable, apologized to the organization and is committed to taking steps to make sure that this never happens again."

The Giants' statement says that Baer has "acknowledged that his behavior was unacceptable" and that he requested his leave of absence. 

"As leaders in the community, we at the Giants hold ourselves to the highest standards and those standards will guide how we consider this matter moving forward," the Giants' statement concludes. 

While Baer is away from the club, the board asked for "the Giants executive team to manage day to day operations."

