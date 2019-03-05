Padres Generate $3M in Additional Ticket Revenue After Signing Manny Machado

The Padres have sold "at least double" of what is normally projected for this time of year.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 05, 2019

The San Diego Padres have sold nearly $3 million worth of additional tickets in the two weeks since Manny Machado agreed to a 10-year, $300 million contract, Padres' president of business operations Erik Greupner told ESPN.

While Greupner did not provide specifics on the number of tickets sold, he said it was "at least double" of what is normally projected for this time of year.

Padres executives submitted projections for the initial wave of ticket revenue prior to signing Machado. Greupner said the team is "at or ahead of what we anticipated," generating even more than they did before the 2015 and 2016 season.

"Even in 2015 and 2016, we didn't see a spike like we've seen this year in terms of demand," Greupner said. "And frankly, it's been maintained for a longer period of time so far than some of the spikes we've seen in the past. So, we're encouraged that it's really setting a new trend line for us this season in terms of demand for tickets and merchandise."

The Padres have missed the postseason every year since 2006 and have ranked no better than 13th in attendance since then.

Machado, a four-time All-Star, spent the first six and a half seasons of his major league career with the Orioles but was traded from Baltimore to Los Angeles just ahead of the July trade deadline.

Machado hit .297 with 37 home runs and 107 RBIs for the Orioles and Dodgers last season.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message