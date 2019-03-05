The San Diego Padres have sold nearly $3 million worth of additional tickets in the two weeks since Manny Machado agreed to a 10-year, $300 million contract, Padres' president of business operations Erik Greupner told ESPN.

While Greupner did not provide specifics on the number of tickets sold, he said it was "at least double" of what is normally projected for this time of year.

Padres executives submitted projections for the initial wave of ticket revenue prior to signing Machado. Greupner said the team is "at or ahead of what we anticipated," generating even more than they did before the 2015 and 2016 season.

"Even in 2015 and 2016, we didn't see a spike like we've seen this year in terms of demand," Greupner said. "And frankly, it's been maintained for a longer period of time so far than some of the spikes we've seen in the past. So, we're encouraged that it's really setting a new trend line for us this season in terms of demand for tickets and merchandise."

The Padres have missed the postseason every year since 2006 and have ranked no better than 13th in attendance since then.

Machado, a four-time All-Star, spent the first six and a half seasons of his major league career with the Orioles but was traded from Baltimore to Los Angeles just ahead of the July trade deadline.

Machado hit .297 with 37 home runs and 107 RBIs for the Orioles and Dodgers last season.