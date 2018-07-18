The Baltimore Orioles traded All-Star shortstop Manny Machado to the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to multiple reports.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports the Orioles will receive Yusniel Diaz, Dean Kremer, Rylan Bannon, Zach Pop and Breyvic Valera in return. Rosenthal also reports Baltimore will not be sending any money to Los Angeles as a part of the deal, but the Dodgers are still projected to remain under the luxury-tax threshold.

Machado is hitting .315 with and 24 home runs and 65 RBIs in 96 games this season for Baltimore, who entered the All-Star break with the second-worst record in the majors.

Before this season, Machado played primarily third baseman, but has made each of his starts at shortstop in 2018.

Machado is expected to receive a big contract during the offseason, but signed a one-year, $16 million contract before the season to avoid arbitration.

His name has been centered in trade talks for most of the season, with the Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers emerging as trade partners with Baltimore.

The 26-year-old Machado is a four–time All-Star and won a Gold Glove in 2013.

Los Angeles strengthens its production at shortshop with the trade as Dodgers' shortstops are second in the NL in on-base percentage, slugging and OPS and have also hit 15 home runs from the position, despite regular shortstop Corey Seager being out for the year after needs Tommy John surgery.

Los Angeles was 10 games under .500 on May 16, but have turned their season around and currently lead the NL West by a half-game over the Arizona Diamondbacks.