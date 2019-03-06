Report: MLB Close to Changing All-Star Selection to 'Election Day' Format

Could a baseball edition of Election Day be coming?

By Charlotte Carroll
March 06, 2019

Major League Baseball is planning to change All-Star voting and instill an "Election Day" for fans to pick starters, reports ESPN's Jeff Passan. 

According to Passan, the proposal is part of a series of changes likely to be ratified by Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association. The proposed plan would start this year and traditional online voting would occur. The top three vote-getters at each position would be placed on a ballot for Election Day. The players with the most votes that day will be starters. 

There are also discussions of increasing the prize money for the Home Run Derby to encourage the league's biggest stars to participate.

Among other broader rule changes, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced a pitch clock will be used in spring training this year, and there's a possibility for that to extend into the regular season. But the MLB is willing to wait until at least the 2020 season to enforce a 20-second pitch clock, instead of Manfred using his right to unilaterally implementing a clock this season, according to Passan. The possible deal would also include a roster expansion and a three-batter minimum rule.

This year's All-Star Game will take place in Cleveland on July 9. 

