The Dodgers scratched right-handed relief pitcher Joe Kelly from Wednesday's scheduled appearance in Los Angeles's loss to the Indians due to back tightness, an issue which Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters Friday was the result of Kelly "standing too long" while cooking cajun food.

The newly signed 30-year-old pitcher was throwing off the mound again on Friday in a "light session," per Roberts. Roberts added that the injury is not expected to be an issue and Kelly will be in a game in a few days.

The cajun crisis is the second cooking-related fiasco of spring training. Mets' outfielder Brandon Nimmo missed a game earlier this spring due to illness, which was originally thought to be the result of eating undercooked chicken he prepared for himself. It was later determined that Nimmo had a stomach virus.

Kelly agreed to a three-year, $25 million contract with Los Angeles in December after finishing the 2018 season with the Boston Red Sox with a 4.39 ERA with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings en route to a World Series championship.

Kelly posted a 0.79 ERA in the postseason with four scoreless innings in the World Series.

In his Dodgers' debut Kelly issued two walks, two hits and one run in one inning. He improved in his March 3 appearance, with just one hit allowed in a scoreless frame against the Texas Rangers.