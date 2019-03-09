With less than one month until Opening Day, top free agent pitchers Dallas Keuchel and Craig Kimbrel still remain on the market. While the hot stove has certainly cooled down since Manny Machado and Bryce Harper inked their record-breaking deals, multiple players are still searching for a landing spot this spring.

Teams are hoping to solidify their rosters by the end of spring training which means there are still plenty of moves to be made.

Here's the latest news and rumors around baseball:

• The market for Craig Kimbrel has gotten smaller as the once-interested Nats and Braves are no longer "in" on the All-Star closer. (Jim Bowden, CBS Sports)

• The Tigers have acquired Cameron Rupp from the Giants for cash considerations. (Anthony Fenech, Detroit Free Press)

• The Royals have acquired right-handed pitcher Stephen Ridings from the Cubs in exchange for OF Donnie Dewees. (Kansas City Royals)

• The Mets have released infielder T.J. Rivera. (Mark Feinsand, MLB Network)

• The Astros' offer that catcher Martin Maldonado turned down was for two-years, $12 million. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Astros offered Dallas Keuchel one-year and two-year deals, which are not in the range he is seeking. His desired terms are unknown. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)