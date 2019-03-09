MLB Rumors: Market Shrinks for All-Star Closer Craig Kimbrel With Nationals, Braves Out

Keep up with the latest news and rumors around baseball.

By Emily Caron
March 09, 2019

With less than one month until Opening Day, top free agent pitchers Dallas Keuchel and Craig Kimbrel still remain on the market. While the hot stove has certainly cooled down since Manny Machado and Bryce Harper inked their record-breaking deals, multiple players are still searching for a landing spot this spring.

Teams are hoping to solidify their rosters by the end of spring training which means there are still plenty of moves to be made.

Here's the latest news and rumors around baseball:

• The market for Craig Kimbrel has gotten smaller as the once-interested Nats and Braves are no longer "in" on the All-Star closer. (Jim Bowden, CBS Sports)

• The Tigers have acquired Cameron Rupp from the Giants for cash considerations. (Anthony Fenech, Detroit Free Press)

• The Royals have acquired right-handed pitcher Stephen Ridings from the Cubs in exchange for OF Donnie Dewees. (Kansas City Royals)

• The Mets have released infielder T.J. Rivera. (Mark Feinsand, MLB Network)

• The Astros' offer that catcher Martin Maldonado turned down was for two-years, $12 million. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Astros offered Dallas Keuchel one-year and two-year deals, which are not in the range he is seeking. His desired terms are unknown. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message