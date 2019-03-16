Report: Outfielder Carlos Gonzalez to Sign Minor League Deal with Indians

Getty Images

The 33-year-old outfielder was a three-time All-Star with the Rockies.

By Associated Press
March 16, 2019

CLEVELAND — A person familiar with the agreement says free agent outfielder Carlos Gonzalez intends to sign a minor league contract with the Cleveland Indians.

Gonzalez, who played the past 10 seasons with Colorado, will sign once he completes a physical and join the Indians at spring training, said the person who spoke Saturday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been finalized.

If he’s added to the 40-man roster, Gonzalez will get a $2 million contract in the major leagues. He can also earn $1 million in performance bonuses.

A three-time All-Star, Gonzalez has hit .287 over 11 seasons. The left-hander batted .276 with 16 homers and 64 RBIs with the Rockies last season.

Gonzalez drove in 100 runs and hit 25 homers in 2016.

The Indians have been in need of outfield help since Michael Brantley signed with Houston. Veteran outfielder Matt Joyce, who also signed a minor league contract after dealing with a back injury last season, has been told he will not make the opening-day roster.

Leonys Martin will likely be the starting center fielder when the Indians open the season in Minnesota on March 28. Several players are battling for the other two outfield spots, but no clear leaders have emerged.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message