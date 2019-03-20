Report: Red Sox Star Mookie Betts Won't Sell Himself Short with His Next Contract

Mookie Betts will not be following the same path as Mike Trout and Nolan Arenado, says he still wants to test free agency in two years. 

By Tristan Jung
March 20, 2019

Mookie Betts may not sign an extension or give the Boston Red Sox a contract discount before he hits free agency in 2021 as he discussed his current contract situation during an interview with the Boston Herald

Betts was a key part of the Red Sox's 2018 World Series-winning team. The 26-year-old hit .346/.438/.640 and won the 2018 American League MVP Award. Betts avoided arbitration by signing a $20 million contract with the Red Sox for 2019.

“Those guys got great deals, to get what they got. Some of them could’ve gotten more," Betts said on Wednesday while discussing Mike Trout's new 12-year, $430 million deal and other big contracts for Bryce Harper and Nolan Arenado.

A bidding process for Betts, who would still be in his prime in 2021, could break the recently set record of largest MLB contract ever. The Red Sox tried to extend Betts to an eight-year $200 million deal in 2017, according to Joel Sherman, but Betts' camp rejected the offer.

