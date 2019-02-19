Manny Machado's 10-year, $300 million deal with the Padres is set to become the largest free agent deal in MLB history.

The top ten most lucrative MLB contracts currently features just one other deal over $300 million. Machado's deal will slot in second in terms of total value, behind Giancarlo Stanton's 13-year, $325 million deal.

Here is a list of the ten most valuable MLB contracts, unadjusted for inflation:

Top Ten Most Valuable MLB Free Agent Contracts

1. Giancarlo Stanton (Miami Marlins/New York Yankees) - $325 million, 13 years

Stanton originally signed his extension with the Marlins, but was traded to the Yankees before the 2018 season. Since the move was largely a salary dump, the Yankees will pay the rest of the contract.

2. Manny Machado (San Diego Padres) - $300 million, 10 years

Machado's contract is reported to have an opt-out after year five. It is the largest contract in Padres history and the largest free agent deal in American sports history.

3. Alex Rodriguez (New York Yankees) - $275 million, 10 years

Rodriguez's contract with the Yankees set a new record when he signed in 2007, although he did lose a good chunk of it after his 2014 suspension in the Biogenesis scandal.

4. Alex Rodriguez (Texas Rangers/New York Yankees) - $252 million, 10 years

Rodriguez's first megadeal with the Texas Rangers was an ill-fated marriage. Rodriguez was traded to the Yankees three years into the deal.

5. Miguel Cabrera (Detroit Tigers) - $248 million, 8 years

Cabrera signed his extension in 2014, but this contract did not start kicking in until 2016 and runs through the 2023 season.

6. Albert Pujols (Los Angeles Angels) - $240 million, 10 years

The Angels signed the Cardinals' slugger in 2012. While the Angels have gotten to celebrate Pujols' career milestones, they haven't recieved much of the production they've wanted from him. Pujols' contract was the same as Robinson Canó's, but Pujols has made another $3 million in incentives since the deal was signed.

7. Robinson Canó (Seattle Mariners/New York Mets) - $240 million, 10 years

Canó's deal with the Mariners was signed in 2014 and takes him through the 2023 season. Like many of these big contracts, the Mariners have already moved on after trading him to the Mets this offseason.

8. Joey Votto (Cincinnati Reds) - $225 million, 10 years

Votto's deal runs through 2024 and has a $7 million buyout in the final year.

9. David Price (Boston Red Sox) - $217 million, 7 years

Price has struggled at times with inconsistency and injury with the Red Sox since he signed this deal in 2016. The contract is set to run through 2022.

10. Clayton Kershaw (Los Angeles Dodgers) - $215 million, 7 years

Kershaw signed this extension before 2014 and won the NL MVP that year. Kershaw opted out of this deal in 2018 and signed a new, 3-year $93 million deal.

Machado also joins a list of select players making $30 million or more per year: Zack Greinke, David Price, Clayton Kershaw, Miguel Cabrera and Max Scherzer.