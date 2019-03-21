Seattle Mariners outfielder Ichiro Suzuki will announce his retirement from baseball after 18 plus MLB seasons on Thursday.

Kyodo News was the first to report on Ichiro's plan to retire.

He finishes his career with a career .311 batting average, with 3,089 hits, 117 home runs and 780 RBI with the Mariners, New York Yankees and Miami Marlins.

He also stole 509 bases and was a 10-time Gold Glove winner and 10-time All-Star.

Ichiro got the starting nod in both games in Tokyo against the Oakland Athletics, going 0-for-1 with a walk before leaving in the bottom of the fourth in Seattle's 9-7 Opening Night victory.

So far in Thursday's game he has popped out, grounded out and struck out in his three plate appearances.

Ichiro joined the Mariners in 2001 after playing over 1,200 games in Japan.

He made an immediate impact on Seattle, batting .350 with 242 hits and 56 stolen bases, winning both the American League Rookie of the Year award and Most Valuable Player award.

In that 2001 season, the Mariners won an AL record 116 games, but lost in the ALCS to the Yankees. Seattle has not been back to the postseason since.