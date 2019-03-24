Mike Trout signed a 12-year, $430 million contract with the Angels on March 19, agreeing to the biggest contract in American sports history. But the two-time MVP didn't sign his deal without first speaking with some of baseball's biggest names.

Trout said he talked with Bryce Harper and Manny Machado before signing an extension with the Angels, according to The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya. Machado signed an ten-year, $300 million deal with the Padres on Feb. 19. Harper signed a 10-year, $330 million deal with the Phillies on Feb. 28.

"I kind of saw what Bryce and Manny went through and it drew a red flag for me. I talked to Manny and Bryce. It was a tough couple months in the offseason," Trout said. "They put it perspective in my mind. I obviously want to be an Angel for life. That was a big key."

Trout has been the most productive player in baseball since entering the MLB in 2011. He has been an All-Star in six-straight seasons, winning the American League MVP in 2013 and 2015. Trout also has four second-place finishes in the AL MVP voting. The Millville N.J. native has led all players in runs four times, OBP three times and OPS twice. His 64.2 career WAR is fourth among all active players.

The Angels have struggled to capitalize on Trout's dominance. They have reached the playoffs just once since 2009, exiting the postseason in a sweep against the Royals.

Los Angeles finished fourth in the AL West in 2018 at 80–82. Trout hit .312 with 39 homers and 79 RBI. He led the American League in OBP, OPS and walks.