Report: Angels, Mike Trout Finalizing 12-Year, $430+ Million Extension for Largest Contract in Pro Sports

The two-time AL MVP will reportedly sign a record-breaking extension to remain with the Angels.

By Kaelen Jones
March 19, 2019

The Angels and star outfielder Mike Trout are reportedly finalizing a 12-year contract extension worth more than $430 million, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The deal would be the largest contract extension in professional sports history.

Per the Los Angeles Times' Bill Shaikin, there are no opt outs in the contract.

According to Passan, Trout's reported extension will tack on 10 years to his current contract, which expires in 2020. He had signed a six-year, $144.5 million deal in 2014.

Trout's reported extension would best the 13-year, $330 million deal the Phillies signed outfielder Bryce Harper to earlier this offseason.

Trout would earn an average of roughly $36 million per year, an average annual value that would best Diamondbacks pitcher Zack Grienke's previous record of $34.4 million.

Trout, a two-time American League MVP, is entering his ninth season in the league. The 27-year-old enters 2019 boasting a career average of .307, with 240 home runs and 648 RBIs. He was recently ranked MLB's No. 1 player in Sports Illustrated's 2019 MLB Top 100.

The Angels selected Trout with the 25th pick of the 2009 MLB draft.

Trout is a seven-time All-Star and six-time Silver Slugger Award winner. He has additionally been named All-Star Game MVP twice in his career. Los Angeles last reached the postseason in 2014, when the club was swept by the Royals in the ALDS.

Trout is widely considered to be the best overall player in baseball. In April 2015, SI's Tom Verducci interviewed Angels first baseman Albert Pujols—winner of three MVPs and Rookie of the Year by age 29—who declared Trout was better than he was at that age.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message