The Angels and star outfielder Mike Trout are reportedly finalizing a 12-year contract extension worth more than $430 million, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The deal would be the largest contract extension in professional sports history.

Per the Los Angeles Times' Bill Shaikin, there are no opt outs in the contract.

According to Passan, Trout's reported extension will tack on 10 years to his current contract, which expires in 2020. He had signed a six-year, $144.5 million deal in 2014.

Trout's reported extension would best the 13-year, $330 million deal the Phillies signed outfielder Bryce Harper to earlier this offseason.

Trout would earn an average of roughly $36 million per year, an average annual value that would best Diamondbacks pitcher Zack Grienke's previous record of $34.4 million.

Trout, a two-time American League MVP, is entering his ninth season in the league. The 27-year-old enters 2019 boasting a career average of .307, with 240 home runs and 648 RBIs. He was recently ranked MLB's No. 1 player in Sports Illustrated's 2019 MLB Top 100.

The Angels selected Trout with the 25th pick of the 2009 MLB draft.

Trout is a seven-time All-Star and six-time Silver Slugger Award winner. He has additionally been named All-Star Game MVP twice in his career. Los Angeles last reached the postseason in 2014, when the club was swept by the Royals in the ALDS.

Trout is widely considered to be the best overall player in baseball. In April 2015, SI's Tom Verducci interviewed Angels first baseman Albert Pujols—winner of three MVPs and Rookie of the Year by age 29—who declared Trout was better than he was at that age.