The Brewers will face the Blue Jays on Monday and Tuesday in two final exhibition games at Montreal Olympic Stadium, but outfielder Ryan Braun won't be with Milwaukee on its trip abroad.

Braun forgot his passport as the team left for Montreal, staying behind as the Brewers boarded a plane north, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Tom Haudricourt. Braun will rejoin the team as they host the Cardinals on March 28, opening day for the 2019 regular season.

The #Brewers will be without Ryan Braun for the two games in Montreal against the Blue Jays. Sounds like he thought he had his passport with him but turns out he didn't. So, couldn't come to Canada. — Tom (@Haudricourt) March 25, 2019

Braun has been with Milwaukee since entering MLB in 2007. He is a six-time All-Star, hitting 322 homers with 1,053 RBI.

Milwaukee won the NL Central in 2018 at 91–72. The Brewers advanced to the NLCS before losing to the Dodgers in seven games.