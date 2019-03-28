Andrew McCutchen started his Phillies' tenure with a bang on Thursday and blasted a solo homer in the first inning against the Braves at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

McCutchen signed a three-year, $50 million contract with the Phillies in December 2018. He led off for Philadelphia against Atlanta starter Julio Tehran. He sent a 2-0 fastball deep into the centerfield seats.

Watch McCutchen's mammoth dinger below:

Andrew McCutchen wastes NO time introducing himself to the Philly faithful



(via @NBCSPhilly)pic.twitter.com/ejwXkfx2fk — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 28, 2019

McCutchen came to Philadelphia after nine seasons in Pittsburgh and one season split between the Yankees and Giants. He is a five-time All-Star and winner of the 2013 National League MVP.

The former Pirates' star is one of Philadelphia's many offseason additions. The Phillies traded for catcher J.T. Realmuto on Feb. 7 and signed Bryce Harper to a 13-year, $330 million deal on Feb. 28.