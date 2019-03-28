Watch: Andrew McCutchen Blasts Solo Homer in First Phillies At-Bat

McCutchen signed a three-year, $50 million deal with Philadelphia in December 2018.

By Michael Shapiro
March 28, 2019

Andrew McCutchen started his Phillies' tenure with a bang on Thursday and blasted a solo homer in the first inning against the Braves at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. 

McCutchen signed a three-year, $50 million contract with the Phillies in December 2018. He led off for Philadelphia against Atlanta starter Julio Tehran. He sent a 2-0 fastball deep into the centerfield seats. 

Watch McCutchen's mammoth dinger below: 

McCutchen came to Philadelphia after nine seasons in Pittsburgh and one season split between the Yankees and Giants. He is a five-time All-Star and winner of the 2013 National League MVP. 

The former Pirates' star is one of Philadelphia's many offseason additions. The Phillies traded for catcher J.T. Realmuto on Feb. 7 and signed Bryce Harper to a 13-year, $330 million deal on Feb. 28.

