Ron Burgundy Wins Padres' First 'Anchorman' Race at Petco Park

Burgundy defeated sports anchor Champ Kind, field reporter Brian Fantana and weatherman Brick Tamland.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 31, 2019

Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. aren't the only new faces at Petco Park this year.

The Padres introduced fans to another team regular with their first-ever "Anchorman" race against the Giants on Friday featuring Ron Burgundy himself. The newest addition to in-game entertainment pitted members of the original Channel 4 news team against each other. Burgundy defeated sports anchor Champ Kind, field reporter Brian Fantana and weatherman Brick Tamland in the race's debut. It was kinda a big deal.

According to the Padres, the mid-game entertainment was drawn up in collaboration with Paramount Pictures and main actors Will Ferrell, David Koechner, Paul Rudd and Steve Carrell. The race won't be at every single home game but will "primarily take place on the weekends and special games."

If the first race was any indication of what's to come, the Nationals' Racing Presidents and the Brewers' Racing Sausages might have a little competition this season.

