Bryce Harper may not receive the warmest reception in Washington as the Phillies face the Nationals on Tuesday, at least according to D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser.

The mayor's twitter account posted a picture of Harper depicted as Benedict Arnold early Monday night, but the image was taken down shortly therafter. But thanks to ABC 7's Chip Brierre, the photo of Harper will live on in NL East lore.

This picture WAS on Mayor Bowser's Twitter page less than 30 minutes ago, but not anymore...



Tomorrow is going to be nuts.

Harper signed a 13-year, $330 million deal with the Phillies on Feb. 28. He previously spent his first seven seasons with the Nationals, reaching the All-Star Game six times and winning the 2015 MVP.

The former Washington star smashed his first Philadelphia homer on Saturday. Washington lost two of its first three games to start 2019.

First pitch from Nationals Park in Washington D.C. is slated for 7:05 p.m. ET. Max Scherzer will start for Washington, while Zach Eflin takes the mound for Philadelphia.