Bryce Harper Depicted as Benedict Arnold in D.C. Mayor's Deleted Tweet Before Phillies vs. Nationals

Washington D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser deleted the image shortly after posting it on Twitter on Monday. 

By Michael Shapiro
April 01, 2019

Bryce Harper may not receive the warmest reception in Washington as the Phillies face the Nationals on Tuesday, at least according to D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser.

The mayor's twitter account posted a picture of Harper depicted as Benedict Arnold early Monday night, but the image was taken down shortly therafter. But thanks to ABC 7's Chip Brierre, the photo of Harper will live on in NL East lore.

Harper signed a 13-year, $330 million deal with the Phillies on Feb. 28. He previously spent his first seven seasons with the Nationals, reaching the All-Star Game six times and winning the 2015 MVP

The former Washington star smashed his first Philadelphia homer on Saturday. Washington lost two of its first three games to start 2019. 

First pitch from Nationals Park in Washington D.C. is slated for 7:05 p.m. ET. Max Scherzer will start for Washington, while Zach Eflin takes the mound for Philadelphia.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message