Watch: Bryce Harper Demolishes Monster First Home Run With Phillies

Screenshot/Twitter

Harper sent this monster homer 465 feet into the second deck at Citizens Bank Park.

By Jenna West
March 30, 2019

Bryce Harper is already making some noise in Philadelphia.

During the seventh inning of the Phillies matchup against the Braves on Saturday afternoon, Harper hit his first home run with his new team. The outfielder crushed a four-seamer off of Braves reliever Jesse Biddle, sending the ball 465 feet into the second deck at Citizens Bank Park.

Phillies fans went wild as Harper ran around the bases, and he motioned to the crowd as he crossed home plate. Harper ran back out of the dugout moments later for a curtain call. He threw his hands in the air, eliciting an even louder applause from fans around the ballpark.

Phillies fans also showed their love for Harper on Opening Day, giving him a standing ovation during his first at-bat.

