Report: Nationals First Contract Offer To Bryce Harper Came In Envelope

A new way of negotiating? The Nationals first offer of 10 years, $300 million to Bryce Harper reportedly came in an envelope. 

By Scooby Axson
April 02, 2019

The Washington Nationals have said that they did everything they could to keep Bryce Harper in the fold for years to come.

But other teams eventually outbid them for the services of the six-time All-Star with the Philadelphia Phillies eventually winning out, signing Harper to a 13-year, $330 million deal.

Washington's first attempt to engage Harper on a new deal to stay came during the Nationals' last home game of 2018 on Sept. 26 against the Miami Marlins.

During a rain delay, Harper was asked to go to manager Dave Martinez's office, according to the Washington Post. Instead of finding Martinez there, Harper found owners Ted Lerner and son Mark Lerner.

The Lerner handed him an envelope, but Harper did not open it until the game was called after seven innings.

Harper put the envelope in his pocket and met with his wife in a hallway so they could open it together. In the envelope was Washington's offer of 10 years and $300 million to keep the impending free agent.

"All right, cool. I got it. We can build off that. We can work off that," Harper said about the offer.

Harper will return to Washington on Tuesday with his new team as the Phillies play a two-game set with the Nationals.

