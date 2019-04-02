Yankees Call-Up Tyler Wade Took Two-Hour Uber to Reach Game

With Miguel Andujar out due to a small labrum tear in his shoulder, Tyler Wade wasted no time when he was called upon to fill in on the Yankees' roster.

By Kaelen Jones
April 02, 2019

Tyler Wade was reportedly "very" unhappy when he wasn't named to the Yankees' Opening Day roster last week. But when the chance for him to rejoin New York's major league squad on Monday, he wasted no time.

Even if that meant riding in an Uber for over two hours all the way from Scranton, Penn., to the Bronx.

With Yankees third baseman Miguel Andujar out due to a small labrum tear in his right shoulder, New York called up Wade from its Triple-A affiliate, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, ahead of Monday's game against the TigersWade, 24, got there as quickly as possible in perhaps the most feasible way, albeit expensive, by taking an Uber to Yankee Stadium.

"I didn't want to miss the game, because I knew it was urgent," Wade told reporters. "We had a short bench, so I just tried to get here as soon as I can."

Wade made the 100-plus-miles long journey in time to arrive in the seventh inning of Monday's contest. He didn't play in the Yankees' 3–1 win, but one can admire his dedication and enthusiasm. As one colleague noted, The Office's Jan Levinson certainly would.

 

