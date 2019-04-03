The Rockies agreed to a five-year, $43 million extension with starting pitcher German Marquez on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Marquez's deal will begin in 2019. His deal has a club option that can become a mutual option following two top-three Cy Young finishes, per Passan.

The 24-year-old starter threw 196 innings in his second season in 2018. He finished the year with a 3.77 ERA, striking out 230 batters. Marquez won his first start of the 2019 season on March 29, allowing one run over six innings against the Marlins.

Marquez isn't the first long-term commitment made by Colorado in 2019. The Rockies agreed to an eight-year, $260 million extension with Nolan Arenado on Feb. 26.

The Rockies finished second in the National League West at 91–72 in 2018. They were swept by the Brewers in the NLDS.