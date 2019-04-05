Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco hit for the first cycle of the season and the 11th in Twins history on Friday night during Minnesota's game against the Phillies.

Polanco completed the cycle in four at bats at Citizens Bank Park, hitting a triple in the first inning, a single in the third, a home run in the fifth and a double in the top of the seventh.

Outfielder Michael Cuddyer hit the last Twins cycle on May 22, 2009 against the Brewers.

Polanco is in his sixth season with Minnesota, who sat at 4–1 on the young season going into Friday night's contest.