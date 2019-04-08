History has never looked so ugly.

After his lineout to left field in the fifth inning Monday, Orioles' first baseman Chris Davis has gone longer without a hit than any position player in MLB history. He is now hitless in his last 47 at-bats, passing the previous hitless feat that was held by former Dodgers' infielder Eugenio Vélez, who ended his big-league on an 0-for-46 funk dating from June 20, 2010 to Sept. 28, 2011.

Davis tied Vélez' mark with a flyout in the third inning. He had a second chance to end the streak in his third-inning at-bat when Jurickson Profar dropped a popup in foul territory the pitch before his flyout.

Of course, Davis’s career likely will not end with this current hitless skid. He is under contract through the 2022 season after signing a seven-year deal worth $161 million before the 2016 campaign. For the sake of both Davis and the Orioles—and the sport as a whole—let’s hope the 33-year-old first baseman has at least one more knock in his future.

Davis’s woes won’t end even when he gets his next hit. His .168 batting average last year is the worst single-season mark in MLB history among qualified players. SI’s Stephanie Apstein documented Davis’s struggles on and off the field during his historically dreadful season.