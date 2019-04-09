Manny Ramirez on Hall of Fame Chances: 'Everybody Makes Mistakes'

Ramirez first became eligibile for the Hall of Fame in 2017.

By Jenna West
April 09, 2019

Former Red Sox slugger Manny Ramirez remains hopeful that he will be inducted into the Hall of Fame one day.

Ramirez spoke to reporters at Fenway Park on Tuesday while attending the club's pregame ceremony to present the team with their 2018 World Series championship rings. When asked if he thinks he'll get a call from Cooperstown, Ramirez acknowledged that he's holding out for the good news.

"I hope so. We've been praying," he said. "Everybody makes mistakes. Nobody's perfect. I think with time, if it's God will, you're going to be there. If not, hey, we're just happy we got the opportunity to play the game that we love."

Ramirez, 46, spent seven of his 19 major-league seasons with the Red Sox, winning two World Series with Boston in 2004 and 2007. The outfielder served a 50-game suspension for steroid use in 2009 while playing with the Dodgers. He was later handed a 100-game ban in 2011 for testing positive for using performance-enhancing drugs in spring training, which led to his decision to not accept the suspension but retire after playing in only five games with the Rays that season.

The 12-time All-Star became eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2017 and received 23.8% of votes in his first year. Since then, he's had 22.0% and 22.8% of votes from writers in the past two years. While controversy clouded the later years of Ramirez's career and lessened his chances of being inducted into Cooperstown, he put up Hall of Fame-worthy numbers.

Ramirez finished his career with a .312/.411/.585 slash line and 555 home runs, which ranks 15th all-time in Major League Baseball. His career slugging percentage and OPS (.996) rank eighth all-time.

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message